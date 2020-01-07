Induction heating releases seized parts

Induction Innovations has unveiled two new induction heating tools to help release seized aluminum and steel parts and panel bond adhesives.

The ALFe 3.5 and ALFe 5.0 deliver precise, safe and reliable heat, salvaging parts that might normally be discarded in the repair process, the company says.

The 230V/16A/P1 Alfe 3.5 (IC-3500) offers a nine-minute duty cycle, and includes an LED indicator light and safety-shutoff. It comes with a one-year warranty.

Its counterpart, the ALFe 5.0 (IC-5000), is a 208V/20A/P3 tool that comes with a 30-minute duty cycle as well as the LED indicator light and safety shutoff. It also has a one-year warranty.

More information is at www.theinductor.com.