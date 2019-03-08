Industrial vacuum added by Unimanix

Unimanix, known for its hot- and cold-water pressure washers for commercial and industrial applications, is adding a wet and dry industrial vacuum cleaner to the portfolio.

The Drainvac is being promoted as the most efficient central vacuum cleaner on the market. It can be customized to fit any Unimanix industrial pressure washer, eliminating the need for multiple cleaning systems, the company says.

There are no daily maintenance requirements.

Unimanix will display the unit at Booth 4507 during the upcoming ExpoCam trade show from April 11-13.