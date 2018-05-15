Inflation system made standard

The Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS) with ThermAlert has been made a standard option on Vanguard dry van and CIMC reefer trailers.

Almost one in three trailers now comes with the tire inflation system, Meritor says, noting that they monitor more than 8 million tire positions.

Using tire inflation systems can extend tire life by 10% and increase fuel economy 1.4%, studies by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have found.

ThermAlert monitors the heat of wheel ends, to identify a source of potential failures.