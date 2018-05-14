International LT, LoneStar get Endurant

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies’ Endurant, a 12-speed automated transmission, is now available in International LT and LoneStar trucks.

Featured as part of the Cummins Integrated Power portfolio, it’s paired with a Cummins X15 engine, and is capable of handling torques up to 1,850 lb-ft.

Lube change intervals are as long as 1.2 million km in linehaul applications, and the Endurant requires only about 16 pints of oil overall. Other features include a 430-mm self-adjusting clutch that requires no grease; a prognostics feature that notifies when to schedule clutch replacements; and an internally routed electrical system. An eight-bolt PTO opening is standard, while the input shaft sleeve is replaceable.

Maximum limits include a gross combination vehicle weight of 110,000 lb., and 510 hp.

Endurant is also available with the telematics-capable IntelliConnect system, offering real-time monitoring of vehicle fault codes, prioritizing critical events.

The standard transmission warranty is five years/1.2 million km in linehaul applications, and three years/560,000 km for the clutch. One- and two-year extended protection plans are also available.