Truck News

Product

International makes Endurant transmission standard

International LT, RH and LoneStar heavy-duty trucks will now include the Endurant 12-speed automated transmission as standard equipment. The transmission developed by Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies can support torques of 1,850 lb-ft, and be paired with the Cummins X15 or International A26 engine.

International LT, RH and LoneStar heavy-duty trucks will now include the Endurant 12-speed automated transmission as standard equipment.

The transmission developed by Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies can support torques of 1,850 lb-ft, and be paired with the Cummins X15 or International A26 engine.

As the name suggests, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins.

www.eatoncumminsjv.com.

 


John G Smith

John G Smith

John G. Smith is the editorial director of Newcom Media's trucking and supply chain publications -- including Today's Trucking, trucknews.com, TruckTech, Transport Routier, Canadian Shipper, Inside Logistics, Solid Waste & Recycling, and Road Today. The award-winning journalist has covered the trucking industry since 1995, when he was named the editor of Truck News and led the development of trucknews.com. Since then he has been a contributing editor to industry publications across North America, served as a frequent speaker on industry topics, and been honored for his coverage of business and technical matters alike.
All posts by
Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*