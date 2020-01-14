International makes Endurant transmission standard

International LT, RH and LoneStar heavy-duty trucks will now include the Endurant 12-speed automated transmission as standard equipment.

The transmission developed by Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies can support torques of 1,850 lb-ft, and be paired with the Cummins X15 or International A26 engine.

As the name suggests, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies is a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins.

