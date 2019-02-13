International makes Fusion standard

International Truck is now offering Bendix Wingman Fusion as standard equipment on all its on-highway tractors, including the LoneStar, LT Series, and RH Series.

The system has been an option since 2015.

Bendix Wingman Fusion integrates radar, cameras, and vehicle braking into a system that offers a combination of alerts and interventions to help mitigate rear-end collisions, rollovers, and lost control.

The system delivers alerts about following distance, stationary objects, lane departures, speeding, and braking on stationary vehicles. Data about events, including video, can be wirelessly transmitted to a fleet for future coaching and analysis.

Other options include blind spot detection.