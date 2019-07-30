Iosso promises to clean the gunk

Looking to clear away lubricants, dirt and other contaminants from mechanical equipment? Iosso says it has an environmentally friendly alternative to petroleum-based cleaners when removing the accumulated gunk.

Bio-based Safe-T-Solve doesn’t use any volatile organic compounds and is biodegradeable.

The industrial-strength cleaner and degreaser can be used on all surfaces, the company says, noting that it removes heavy grease and oil, adhesive, ink and marker, petroleum residues, black streaks, road tar, dried bugs, and even graffiti.

While safe to use on a fabric as a pretreatment, it’s also strong enough to use in a parts cleaner, Iosso adds.