Isaac, Trimble integrate data

Isaac Instruments and Trimble Transportation Enterprise’s Reveal business intelligence and analytics tool are now integrated.

The change makes it possible to generate comprehensive reports, business intelligence and analytics, blending Isaac’s telemetry and Trimble’s transportation management system data, including TMW Suite.

The end result provides carriers a way, through a single location, to dynamically analyze the Isaac data along with information from transportation management and maintenance systems.

Isaac says its offering is scalable and can be easily integrated with other software through its application programming interfaces.