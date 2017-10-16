ITI releases automated training tool specifically for transportation industry

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) today announced the release of Sentix, a fully-automated web-based learning management system (LMS) for integrating with any fleet management system.

Equipped to assimilate scheduling, tracking, verifying, and managing training, Sentix provides fleets with customizable web-based portals and dashboards using application program interfaces APIs to transportation management and other enterprise systems to give safety and training departments the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as automatically assign training based on hire date, requirements, incidents, policies, and regulations; track the expiration dates of licenses, medical certificates, and endorsements; share data between back office systems; and run reports based on a range of parameters on individual drivers and groups.

Aaron Purvis, CTO of ITI, said each of these “training triggers” are set occur automatically in real-time, adding that the biggest benefit of the new automated training tool was that it saves training teams time.

“Most training professionals spend an inordinate amount of their time fiddling with spreadsheets and checklists and manually assigning of scheduling training,” said Purvis, adding that Sentix was specifically build for the transportation industry. “They can schedule out their training and target it based on the company’s work chart or person’s job title, and they can report on the progress of people through that training.”

Sentix streamlines and extends these LMS functionalities for ease of use by using whatever data a trucking company has and correlating it to assign appropriate training.

“You can build it once, you can use it many times,” said Purvis. “Basically you just wind it up and let it go. Every feature of (Sentix) is based on user feedback, user group meetings, and interviews over the years with fleets.”

Dr. Jim Voorhees, founder, president and CEO of ITI, said for over 20 years his company has worked to help improve safety and compliance by making training effective and convenient.

“With Sentix,” he said, “we’re making the process of managing this highly important part of a fleet’s operation easier and more accurate for the people charged with that essential task.”

Sentix will be available for purchase Nov. 1.