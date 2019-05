Jacobs Vehicle Systems’ 5783A engine brake is now standard equipment on International Trucks’ A26 engine.

Jacobs has supplied a compression release engine brake for the 13-liter engine since 2009.

Not only is it standard on the A26 engine, but the Jacobs Engine Brake is also a factory-installed option on International LT Series longhaul trucks, RH Series regional haulers, and the HV and HX Series of severe-service trucks.

www.jacobsvehiclesystems.com