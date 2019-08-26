John Bean refreshes wheel aligner lineup

John Bean wheel aligners – including the V3300, V2380 and V2280 – are sporting a new look and productivity-enhancing features.

The V3300 features video speed cameras that constantly monitor the alignment and provide critical information. Its counterpart, the V2380 designed for volume workshops that need an independent beam and cabinet, incorporates an XD target and camera system along with intuitive software. And the value-priced V2280 offers core alignment readings.

The productivity enhancements include online connectivity to access vehicle specifications and OEM repair procedures for ADAS repairs, as well as quick software and vehicle specification updates. A new online report management feature, meanwhile, allows the aligner reports to be printed, emailed or texted.