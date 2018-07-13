Jost fifth wheels for T680

Kenworth T680 on-highway trucks now come standard with the Jost JSK37USB fifth wheel.

The fifth wheel actually has just four moving parts, with a simple mechanism that allows infinite adjustments, rather than the restricted motion associated with notched adjustments. Wear adjustments are easily made with a single screw, the company adds.

Maintenance and minor rebuilds can also be performed without removing the fifth wheel from the chassis.

There’s a 60-lb.-pull-force handle, and a five-year warranty on the cast ductile iron top plates.