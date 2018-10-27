Kenworth adds fuel economy package

Kenworths are now available with a Paccar powertrain fuel economy package – combining the Paccar MX-13 engine with 405 hp at 1,650 lb-ft of torque, 12-speed automated transmission, 40K tandem rear axle, and enhanced Kenworth predictive cruise control.

The MX-13 engine features a new torque curve that further refines fuel economy by lowering the horsepower rating while maintaining torque, the company says.

The predictive cruise control varies speed over rolling hills without reducing the average vehicle speed.

Meanwhile, the transmission’s software has been optimized for the MX-13 to allow for lower rpms at cruising speeds.

The fuel economy package will be available in the first quarter of 2019.