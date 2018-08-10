Truck News

Kenworth makes natural decision

Kenworth T680, T880 and T880S trucks are now available with Cummins Westport L9N natural gas engines.

The engines can generate “near zero” levels of NOx, emitting just 0.02 g/bhp-hr ‒ 90% less than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. Other features of the engine include onboard diagnostics, a maintenance-free three-way catalyst, and closed crankcase ventilation system.

The engines come rated at 320 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. They can be fueled with compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), or renewable natural gas (RNG).

