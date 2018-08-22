Kenworth offers near-zero NOx engine

Kenworth continues to expand the offerings that will run on natural gas, with T680, T880 and T880S trucks now available with Cummins Westport ISX12N near-zero-NOx emissions natural gas engines.

The ISX12N meets the California Air Resources Board’s optional low-NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr, which is 90% lower than engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr.

Other engine features include a closed crankcase ventilation system, maintenance-free three-way catalyst, on-board diagnostic capability, and a durable engine control module, the company says.

The 12-liter engines come with ratings of up to 400 hp and 1,450 lb-ft of torque. They can run on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) in the name of lower GHG emissions.