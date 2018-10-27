Kenworth unveils new colors, interiors

Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 are now available with new color options with both Diamond VIT and Vantage interiors, beginning in the new year.

The new colors include a black dash top and updated “hydrographics” accent trim panels. The door pad trim colors are updated to matched to offer a contrast.

Seats receive the biggest visual change with new seat color and pattern options. Seat covering choices – standard cloth, DuraSupreme, Ultraleather and two-tone leather – are now available in slate grey or tan. Trim accent colors are offered in two trim levels, Diamond VIT and Vantage, both in slate grey or tan colors.