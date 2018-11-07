Kenworth unveils warranty for pre-owned trucks

Kenworth is now offering a two-year, 400,000-km Class 8 Paccar engines pre-owned warranty through the Kenworth Certified Pre-Owned Program – offering the chance to double the coverage on a standard warranty.

The warranty covers 105 engine and aftertreatment components on Kenworth trucks with Paccar engines. There’s also a 90-day buyer assurance vehicle warranty covering 135 components ranging from the HVAC system to select cab and sleeper components.

Qualifying trucks must be four model years old or newer, have less than 725,000 km on the odometer, and pass a 150-point inspection. Extended coverage is also available for trucks that are five years old with fewer than 885,000 km.

Kenworth trucks with Cummins engines are also included in the certified pre-owned program and come with their own warranty plans.