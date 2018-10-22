Kenworth upgrades electronics

Kenworth has upgraded the vehicle electronics for T680, T880 and W990 trucks with Paccar MX-13 or MX-11 engines.

The updates have made it easier to integrate new options into the trucks while also simplifying wiring, providing control system feedback to drivers (switch visual cues, for example), and leveraging DAVIE4 diagnostic tools to speed service and repairs, the company says.

An industry-standard interface also makes it simpler to connect telematics and electronic body controls to the truck’s electronic system.

Central to the updates are a new vehicle electronic control unit, featuring more capacity and speeds that will support future advanced driver assistance technologies and advanced powertrains.

Vocational customers immediately enjoy new PTO functions, including further options for locating body controls, increased flexibility in engine speed set points, smart and programmable interlocks with other vehicle operation parameters, and enhanced feedback on the instrument panel’s five-inch digital display and the switches themselves. The PTO engagement switch, for example, will only light up if all the necessary interlocks are satisfied.