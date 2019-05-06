KoiReader extracts document data

KoiReader has unveiled a suite of document automation application programming interfaces for multimodal and global logistics operations.

The technology, based on artificial intelligence, recognizes unstructured words and numbers in freight documents and converts the information into structured data. It does that by leveraging smart algorithms, advanced data science, image processing, and computer vision technologies.

The company says it also has more than 1 million lines of code, making it more advanced than other automated solutions on the market.

The advantage is that the work of categorizing documents doesn’t have to be outsourced to a third-party provider.

The suite includes KoiReader for Invoice, KoiReader for BOL (Bills of Lading), and KoiReader for Document Classification.