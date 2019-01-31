Landing gear get added protection

SAF-Holland has unveiled a new layer of protection for landing gear in the form of the purpose-made True Lube grease.

Operating temperatures range from -40 to 65 Celsius to help ensure smooth cranking.

Compared to previous greases, this formula better controls oil bleed, reducing leaks and keeping the grease from hardening, the company says. It also promises excellent salt-water resistance, as well as anti-wear and load-carrying properties to protect gears and screws under heavy loads.

True Lube comes in 14-ounce tubes, five-US gallon pails, and 120-lb. drums.