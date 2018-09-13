LED lights heat it up

Maxxima’s MaxxHeat LED headlamps and stop/tail/turn lights come with a microprocessor that automatically initiates a lens heating systems when ambient temperatures drop below 10 Celsius – helping to prevent the buildup of ice and snow.

MaxxHeat comes on 4×6-, 5×7-, and 7-inch Maxxima Vionic LED headlights, available in high, low, and dual-beam models.

The MaxxHeat STT series of six-diode stop/tail/turn lights are available in round (4.3-inch diameter) and oval (6.4 x 2.2 x 1.7 inches) configurations.