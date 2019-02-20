Link rounds out suspension family

Link Manufacturing has introduced an enhanced 20K auxiliary suspension, incorporating upgrades already available in lighter-capacity models.

The family of 8K, 10K, 13.5K and 20K self-steering auxiliary suspensions can be installed in as little as two hours, compared to between six and eight hours for competing systems, Link says.

A central feature includes Swift Mount interchangeable ride height brackets, improving the way frame brackets attach to the suspension hanger. Installers can prepare for almost any installation by maintaining four sets in inventory, the company adds.

The frame bracket features a stepped edge, offering a visual indicator to help center the suspension on the truck.

Rear air spring brackets are compatible with wide flange frame rails because air fittings have been oriented to the outside. An optional bulkhead air control system is also available, fitting within each axle’s mounting envelope. All air fittings are push-to-connect, and air tanks are designed to mount slightly above cross members, offering a layer of protection should the suspension bottom out.

All Link self-steer auxiliary suspensions are equipped with rugged cast lift arms and a self-healing metal treatment to help resist corrosion – even when surfaces are exposed to excessive abrasion, harsh chemicals, and other severe environmental factors.