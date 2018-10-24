LoadHandler unveils brushed alternators

LoadHandler Power Products has unveiled a variety of brushed alternators for high power output and high efficiency.

The alternators are available in 150-, 160- and 200-amp versions for 12-volt systems.

Each drop-in replacement unit is available in J180 and pad-mount configurations, and includes a heavy-duty bearing, rectifier and diode for increased service life and optimal performance in extreme operating environments, the company says.

The 150-amp L22 weighs 14.1 lb. and is rated to 200 F (93 C). Its 160-amp counterpart, the L24, weighs 16.2 lb. The 200-amp L28 weighs in at 18.7 lb and can support remote sensing.

The 160-amp and 200-amp models also feature a dual internal fan design that maintains bearing temperatures in the name of minimizing heat damage.

Each alternator comes with a one-year parts warranty.

