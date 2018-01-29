Luber-finer introduces new oil filter

TOLEDO, Ohio – Luber-finer introduced its new upgraded oil filter designed for the Cummins ISX engine, the LFP9001XL.

The XL (Extended Life) version of Luber-finer’s LFP9001 full flow oil filter features a 100% synthetic filter media that keeps oil flowing smoothly while delivering enhanced filter efficiency over a longer time period. Luber-finer’s XL filters can help reduce the frequency of filter replacements and help increase vehicle uptime while reducing total service and filter spend.

“An oil filter should only be judged on three metrics: efficiency, capacity and restriction,” said Layne Gobrogge, director of heavy duty marketing. “Luber-finer’s full flow technology has been proven to outperform competitive combination bypass filters in particulate removal efficiency and capacity, as well as offer lower oil restriction. The LFP9001XL is the latest example of how Luber-finer continues to exceed customer expectations.”