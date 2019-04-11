Mack attacks sulfation with standard battery refresher

Mack Trucks is adding a battery refresher as a standard feature on all truck models beginning in the second quarter of 2019.

The refresher, mounted in the battery box, helps to reduce and reverse the effects of sulfation, giving lead-acid batteries a longer life and supporting performance.

Sulfate crystals will build up on a battery’s lead plates during normal operation, limiting the battery’s ability to accept energy and reach a full charge, Mack explains. High-frequency energy pulses from the refresher help to remove the crystals.

The refresher can increase battery life by up to two times and help prevent no-start conditions, Mack says. And fully charged batteries help to reduce the wear and tear on other electrical system components like alternators and starters.