Mack pre-wiring for Lytx

Mack refuse vehicles will soon be pre-wired for video telematics equipment from Lytx.
The option of pre-wiring the Mack LR and TerraPro models for the Lytx DriveCam safety program and Lytx Video Services enhancement will first be offered this fall.
The DriveCam safety program offers video-based coaching and predictive analytics. Lytx Video services offers on-demand continually recorded video, optional live streaming, and support for multiple cameras.
The option builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two companies in October 2017.
