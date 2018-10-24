Macks pre-wired for Lytx

Mack Trucks is now taking orders for the Lytx DriveCam and Lytx Video Services pre-wire option on LR, TerraPro and Granite models – making it possible to simply plug in a Lytx event recorder.

The related feeds can be used to support driver coaching, accident reconstruction, identify near misses, and even to prove innocence, refuse product manager Curtis Dorwart said during a related announcement at Canada’s Waste and Recycling Expo.

Those benefits easily outweigh the cost of the equipment, added Roy Horton, director of product strategy.

The video feeds can be combined with Lytx Video Services that include features like on-demand continually recorded video, optional live streaming, and support for multiple cameras.