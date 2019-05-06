Truck News

Product

Made to Ride mattress built around hybrid foams

Estee Bedding’s Made to Ride mattresses have been unveiled with the promise of extra comfort for those who are spending the night in a sleeper, and the Dreamliner product tops them all.

The top layer is made of a hybrid memory foam that helps keep sleepers cool as temperatures rise. The middle foam layer delivers the dynamic support, and a layer of micro coils adds the stability, comfort and four-way flexibility – especially at the mattress edges. The core support comes from a base layer of high-density foam.

Everything is encased in a fire-retardant stretch-knit cover, while a non-skid bottom keeps the mattress in place.

Unlike a traditional memory foam, the hybrid foams in a Made to Ride mattress won’t heat up in warm weather or feel stiff when temperatures drop, the company says.

 

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*