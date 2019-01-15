Maersk, Avantida automate street turns

Maersk, one of the world’s largest shipping lines, is now offering street turn services on their platform in Canada and the U.S., and will leverage an established tool for the job.

The triangulation of empty containers, or the interchange of intermodal containers outside of a marine terminal or yard – otherwise known as a street turn – is a familiar activity. But it can be manual.

An online platform offered by Avantida now automates a request process for Maersk, ensuring that dispatchers and planners who request street turns get a reliable response in minutes, the company says.

Avantida has already launched in Europe and Mexico and facilitates about 2,000 transactions per day.