Magnum unveils tube bumper latch

Magnum Trailer and Equipment has unveiled an improved latch system for its tube bumpers, redefining the locking system and addressing the inevitable vibrations that occur as trucks go down the road.

The redesigned locking cam is fastened in place with a retractable knob that secures the latch. When the hood needs to open, it’s just a matter of pulling out the spring-loaded knob and lifting the latch. Everything locks back into place once the latch is closed.

The new system is available on all Magnum tube bumpers, and retrofit kits are available as well.

Magnum products are available from truck dealers throughout North America including, Mack, Volvo, International, Freightliner, Western Star, Peterbilt and Kenworth.