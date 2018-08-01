Many options with SingleViu gauges

Continental has unveiled a new line of round instruments for use in on-highway and off-highway applications.

The VDO SingleViu instrument series features a dual input for digital CAN bus signals as well as analog signals. It comes in 74 variations for original equipment, retrofit or service replacement. There are 2-1/16-inch gauges for temperature, fuel, pressure, tachometer, DEF, voltage, and amperage, and hour meters. Speedometers and tachometers are also offered in 3-3/8 and four-inch diameters.

The devices feature an adaptable sensor curve or pulse count, and can be configured with the SingleViu ConfigTool, or by using the LCD screen on speedometers and tachometers.

Design features include double-glazed and shock-resistant mineral glass to prevent fogging and damage, while the housings are flame-resistant and environmentally sealed to Class IP67. The voltage range is from eight to 32 volts, while operating temperatures run from -40 to 176 Fahrenheit.

Visibility is enhanced through a 240-degree display angle and RGB LED background illumination for the dial and display. There’s also an anti-reflective coating on the lends.

Meanwhile, the 80/85 and 100mm models include internal pushbuttons that can control information displayed in the operating menu. And up to five telltales can be added to the dial face.