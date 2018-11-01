McLaren rolls out Insul-Lite doors

McLaren Doors’ Insul-Lite roll-up truck doors combine the company’s Streamline Series of doors with a standard truck door hinge, ensuring it can drop into the tracks made by competitors.

The external hinge allows for faster roller and panel replacements when the equipment is damaged by forklifts, the company says.

The Insul-Lite doors are made of PVC and reinforced with aluminum that keeps the door from sagging and supports the hinges.

The final doors tend to be 25% lighter than a standard reefer door and offer anti-microbial protection, the company says. Panels have also been engineered to keep dirt and debris from falling through the cracks as the door operates, helping to prevent contaminated cargo.

The insulation comes in the form of a polyurethane foam, and the panel ends are sealed with rubber to help keep out the water that would otherwise increase weight and sacrifice thermal efficiency.

The door kit comes standard with four rows of galvanized hinges and can be easily upgraded to stainless steel hinges on request. There are also 6200Z sealed bearing rollers with a 4.5-inch stainless steel shank, and stainless steel mono-bolts.