McLaren rolls out new door roller

McLaren Doors has unveiled a new two-inch nylon roller that uses a 6200ZZ stainless steel bearing and four-inch stainless steel shank – promising that it is stronger and will last longer than its predecessor.

The roller will not rust, requires no greasing, and is rated for over 100,000 cycles.

The stainless-steel rollers are the ideal roller for truck doors operating in damp and dirty environments, the company says.