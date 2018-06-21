Michelin takes action for traction

Michelin is launching what it calls “its most aggressive drive-axle tire” in the Michelin X Works Grip D tire, made specifically for energy-sector and logging fleets operating in extreme conditions . In fact, truck operators and dealers in the Grande Prairie, Alta. area were at the heart of the development process, the company says. They provided first-hand feedback during the next two years, including input on tandem and tri-drive tire prints.

Traction is created by staggered shoulder blocks that provide lateral grip to handle slippery conditions and sawtooth lugs with more than 800 serrated edges that maximize grip on ice and snow-packed surfaces. Through the combination of an extra-wide tread and an optimized rubber-to-void ratio, traction is maximized without sacrificing mileage.

Casing durability is made possible through four significant features: stone protection thanks to ejectors around the center block that fight stone retention and drilling; shock, impact, and road-hazard protection through four steel belts at the crown of the tire; sidewall protection realized through extra thickness, which protect the tire in extreme conditions from chipping and scaling; and Co-Ex Technology for a cool-running tread rubber that reduces temperatures in the crown area and preserves the casing, increasing the ability for the tire to be retreaded

To maximize uptime, Michelin optimized the housing design of the tread and the positioning of the shoulder blocks, allowing for a quick and efficient installation and removal of snow-chains.

The Michelin X Works Grip D tire will be available in 11R24.5 size and load range H.

