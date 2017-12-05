Minimizer launches new super singles fenders line

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minimizer Super Single Fenders have hit the heavy duty trucking aftermarket.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time,” Minimizer CEO and chief visionary Craig Kruckeberg said. “We had a lot of requests for fenders designed specifically for wide-base tires and didn’t want to release anything that wasn’t up to our usual Tested & Tortured standard.”

Four Super Single Fender models – 2221, 9021, 4021, and TR4021 – measure 19 1/2 inches wide and are specifically designed for wide-base tires.

“Lots of fleets and owner-operators run wide-base tires,” Kruckeberg said. “This is a large part of the marketplace that we have yet to explore. Our Super Single Fenders will fit those trucks and trailers perfectly.”

All four Super Single Fender models are available in standard Minimizer colors and specialized finishes, with the exception of the 9021, which is not available in green.

“We’re really excited about Super Single Fenders,” Kruckeberg said. “Extending our fender line is the perfect way to close out 2017.”

For more information on Minimizer’s new Super Single Fenders, go to www.minimizer.com.