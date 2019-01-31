Mirror, camera integrated into single unit

Velvac’s LaneOptics Mirror Cam integrates a color camera to help enhance visibility in traditional blind spots.

The 50-square-inch mirror incorporates the camera in the upper corner, delivering a 73.7-degree field of view. The lens is also pre-positioned. Once the mirror head is adjusted for the best viewing angle, the camera is aligned.

The unit comes with a five-pin (B) type cable connector.

The mirror’s overall head measures 9×7 inches, and is attached with one-inch stainless steel arms. The black powder-coated four-stud universal mounting base uses the same hole patterns as Velvac Pod or Mod Pod mirrors, and will mount to almost any truck hood, the company says.

The unit is also offered with a monitor and backup camera.