Mitchell 1 adds 2018 updates

Mitchell 1’s Truck Series software suite is adding 2018 Model Year updates to the labor estimating, diagnostic trouble code procedures, and repair information for all makes of medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

The software is updated throughout the year, and subscribers automatically receive the new information as it becomes available.

Promoted as the only comprehensive repair information software suite of its kind for Class 4-8 trucks, the TruckSeries delivers scalable wiring diagrams, digital pictures, DTC-to-diagnostics, mechanical labor time estimates, and more. It’s integrated with the Manager SE Truck Edition shop management software.