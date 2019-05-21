Momentum unveils high-capacity CNG tailgate system

Refuse fleets can now tap into a 120 DGE (diesel gallon equivalent) tailgate system that runs on compressed natural gas (CNG).

The system is the latest offering from Momentum Fuel Technologies, which has also expanded its product line to include a front-of-body fuel system that has a 75 DGE capacity. This front-of-body system is integrated into the truck body to offer a streamlined look and allow for a tighter wheelbase, which is a popular feature in refuse trucks.

That builds on the company’s roof mount product, which offers a 95 DGE capacity by tapping into space that was still available within the 75 DGE system. Rounding out the product line is a 95 DGE back-of-cab fuel system.