Moose bumper for Kenworth W990L

Kenworth’s W990L can now be reinforced with the new Texas Titan four-post moose bumper, unveiled by Magnum Trailer and Equipment.

The design incorporates high-strength materials including 6061-T6 aluminum tubing with an 18.5-inch extruded beam that’s reinforced with 3/16-inch stiffeners. It all bolts onto the truck with a steel mount assembly, supporting a front-facing aluminum guard.

Boxed vertical uprights and three-inch OD cross tubes deliver the extra strength to reduce any twisting that might happen during an impact.

An integrated quick latch system allows the bumper to fold down to allow engine access in a single click. And an optional Titan 2000 Easy Lift System makes the grille guard 90% lighter when opening and closing the bumper, the company says.

Vibration and rattling are minimized with a urethane anti-rattle system, while a quad-hinge bushing eliminates pivot wear, the company says. And the center tow pin doubles as a safety latch.

The final look is highlighted with a polished finish, LED turn signals, and an extruded header bar.