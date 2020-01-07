More powertrain training from NTEA

The NTEA, an association representing the work truck industry, has developed a new Truck Equipment 201 training module that covers powertrain systems.

Part of a series of online courses to further the understanding of those who already have some technical knowledge, the training reaches beyond the topics outlined in the introductory TE101 course.

It’s the fourth TE201 course and the final installment in the powertrain module series, and reviews vehicle systems that support powertrain functions and enable engine and emissions compliance.

Topics include fuel, air induction, cooling, front end accessory drives, and exhaust.

Users are encouraged to complete TE201 Powertrain before taking this module.

For more information, visit www.ntea.com/te201