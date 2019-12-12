Move a trailer without a truck

Shunt trucks aren’t the only things that can move trailers around a yard or shop.

The V-Move XXL 25t is an entry-level walk-along semi-trailer mover powered by batteries and designed to move empty equipment.

Moves are further supported with optional remote cameras that can be mounted on the trailer, a wireless remote, and controls to turn on trailer lights and release air brakes.

It’s powered by a 48-volt AC motor and can lift and carry up to 8,818 lb. and move trailers weighing up to 55,116 lb. Another model to come in 2020 will be able to lift and move heavier equipment, the company says.

V-Move walk-along tugs were first developed more than 30 years ago.