New Kinedyne winches stronger, lighter

Kinedyne has unveiled winches with a working load limit (WLL) of 6,670 lb. – 20% higher than the current standard of 5,500 lb., and matching the working load limit of Rhino Max and K-Force winch straps.

The winch offering is also 22% lighter than its predecessor, and includes a new “thumb saver” pawl that is easier to operate, even when wearing gloves, the company says.

All of Kinedyne’s three-bar winches have also been redesigned to introduce the thumb saver, and the spacing between the bars has increased from 0.75 inches to 1.13 inches. The three-bar winch reel makes it easier to insert straps, even when the slots have an ice buildup, the company says.

Each new winch frame is made using heat-treated carbon steel, and the design includes a single-piece rolled, heat-treated split mandrel with a welded cap.

The unit is protected by a matte black powder-coated finish.

The new mandrel retains its optimized web-slot radius, which minimizes cuts and abrasion to the webbing, Kinedyne adds. The material and design are also meant to keep the mandrel cap hole from elongating – a process known as egging – which helps to improve operator safety when a winch bar needs to be used.