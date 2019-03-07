Truck News

New lamps for Fisher plows

Fisher Engineering is shining a spotlight on its new Intensifire LED headlamps with EdgeView Technology, which features a dedicated lens and bulb that directs light through the outer edge of each headlamp.

The design – offered as an option on Fisher truck plows — offers a full 180 degrees of visibility from one plow edge to the other.

The LED headlamps double the light output of halogen designs, the company says. Solid-optic elements also focus the light in a specific pattern, rather than relying on reflectors to aim the light outward. The end result, says Fisher, is a fuller pattern in low and high beam settings.

A key feature for plow operators, the headlamps include a heating system and lens design to help prevent ice bridging when plowing. And the heating elements only activate when needed.

www.fisherplows.com

