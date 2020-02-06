New moose bumpers won’t interfere with collision avoidance systems

Magnum Trailer and Equipment has introduced four new moose bumpers for fleet-model trucks, offering an extra level of protection without interfering with collision avoidance systems.

The four-post moose bumpers are now available for the Freightliner Cascadia, Kenworth T680, Peterbilt 579, and Volvo VNL.

Each is made of 6061-T6 aluminum and offers extra support around the headlight and fender area, delivering improved protection in the event of an off-center impact. The new bumpers are also designed to complement each truck model’s design features, Magnum Trailer and Equipment says.