New ratings for MX-13 engines

Peterbilt will offer two new ratings of Paccar’s MX-13 engines in the 2019 model year.

A multi-torque 455-hp with a torque rating of 1,650 – 1,850 lb.-ft. is joined by a 405-hp model with 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque.

When packaged with the Paccar transmission and 40k rear axle, the new 405-hp MX-13 provides one of most fuel-efficient integrated powertrains for long-haul customers, the company says.

A Peterbilt 579 already sheds more than 500 lb. when spec’d with the full Paccar powertrain.

The new engine ratings will be available in January 2019.