Truck News

Product

New ratings for MX-13 engines

Peterbilt will offer two new ratings of Paccar’s MX-13 engines in the 2019 model year.

A multi-torque 455-hp with a torque rating of 1,650 – 1,850 lb.-ft. is joined by a 405-hp model with 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque.

When packaged with the Paccar transmission and 40k rear axle, the new 405-hp MX-13 provides one of most fuel-efficient integrated powertrains for long-haul customers, the company says.

A Peterbilt 579 already sheds more than 500 lb. when spec’d with the full Paccar powertrain.

The new engine ratings will be available in January 2019.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*