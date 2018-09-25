No engine needed for ComfortPro

Carrier Transicold’s ComfortPro electric auxiliary power unit will cool a cab without generating emissions, and also promises one of the longest run times for a battery-powered APU.

The unit delivers 7,500 Btu/h of air conditioning for up to 11 hours.

It’s powered by four Group 31 absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries, which are in turn charged by the truck’s alternator. Compared to an engine-driven APU, there are fewer moving parts to service, and no oil, fuel, or filters to consider.