Noregon JPRO updated again

Noregon has once again updated its JPRO Professional in-shop diagnostic and repair software, offering some added guidance for users.

The new Repair Mentor feature now displays all current issues on a vehicle, alerts high-priority issues, and helps users begin a diagnostic process. It guides technicians to the starting point for a particular issues, such as a DPF regen screen, or offers troubleshooting steps through the NextStep service and information portal.

Such updates are included at no extra cost with a Noregon subscription.