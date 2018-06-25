Oil extends drains for natural gas engines

Valvoline’s Premium Blue One Solution, unveiled in March, is now the first engine oil approved to meet the Cummins CES 20092 spec’ that allows for extended drains in natural gas engines.

With CES 20092 oils, Cummins Westport allows ISX12 G and ISX12N drains to extend to about 65,000 km for vehicles with average road speeds of more than 50 km/h. The previous standard was 40,000 km. Valvoline field tests with One Solution have even demonstrated strong performance up to 80,000 km, the company says.

ISL G and L9N engines see drains increase to 1,000 hours, compared to the previous standard of 500 hours.

“All Cummins Westport natural gas engines using stoichiometric combustion are compatible with CES 20092 oils. These platforms will benefit from a transition to CES 20092 oils, which require a more modern oil additive system than previously used for CES 20074 or CES 20085 oils,” Cummins Westport says. “The new specification requires a much stronger antioxidant combination to provide protection at the high temperatures experienced in modern natural gas engines. The range of allowable ash levels for CES 20092 oils (0.7-0.9%) is similar to the CES 20085 specification. Lean burn legacy engines should continue to use CES 20074 oils until further notice.”