Omnitracs unveils cloud-based planner

Omnitracs’ new strategic planner offers a cloud-based tool to view and optimize fleet operations.
Features include territory maps and service schedules, as well as a business exploration function that can be used to compare and forecast the implications of business changes.
Automated re-routing, meanwhile, eliminates the manual processes associated with seasonal and yearly resource planning. Customized business rules can also be applied to specific customers with multiple service types and business goals.
