Online cannabis course launched

The Nova Scotia Trucking Safety Association (NSTSA) has unveiled a new online course covering cannabis and workplace safety, as employers prepare for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The content covers issues including impairment, duty to accommodate, employer obligations, employee rights and responsibilities, physical safety and mental health, workplace best practices, cause for reasonable suspicion, and the future landscape.

The self-paced course will help organizations assess and revise drug and alcohol policies, understand legal obligations, educate the workforce on risks and liabilities, and document legal OHS obligations pertaining to workers’ “right to know” about hazards, the association says.

For more details, contact safety@nstsa.ca.